Does the Champions League need to be replaced with a Super League?

Over the last few years, a European Super League has been a hot topic in the football world. At the time of writing, many of the sport’s leading governing bodies, including FIFA and UEFA, have rejected the concept.

However, although the idea of a top-club-dominated breakaway competition isn’t appealing to most, would it be that much different to the Champions League in its current state? Let’s have a look at both sides of the argument.

Ambitions to Create Top-Level Competitiveness

Since the turn of the millennium, only eight different teams have won the Champions League. Throughout the past 20 years, Real Madrid have won the competition five times, while Barcelona have lifted the famous trophy on four occasions. Aside from the two Spanish giants, the likes of Bayern Munich, who reached the 2019-20 final after defeating Lyon 3-0, Liverpool, Manchester United, and other established European clubs have added their names to the list of recent winners. Perhaps the only surprise victor of the past twenty years were Porto back in 2003-04.

In the eyes of Los Blancos’ president, Florentino Perez, football needs to act innovatively to retain the sport’s global popularity. On paper, the proposed breakaway league would feature a handful of the current most successful teams, including many recent Champions League winners, as well as guest sides. In order to ensure competitiveness, the additional bonus teams would be subject to change based on a promotion and relegation format within a secondary tournament.

Theoretically, this would ensure that each team has an evenly-tricky route to the final. In its current state, that’s not the case with the Champions League. However, that would also eradicate the prospect of unique success stories, like Ajax’s semi-final run in 2018-19.

Should the Champions League be Expanded?

Currently, it’s not unfair to describe the Champions League as a monopoly of the football elite that revolves heavily around financial power. Since the 2003-04 Champions League, the tournament’s winners, aside from the two Milan sides, rank in the top ten regarding squad value. Fundamentally, this speaks volumes about clubs’ desire to lift the trophy, as it has seen Paris Saint-Germain spend record-breaking fees on Kylian Mbappe, who is linked with a £173-million move to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, and Neymar.

Research states that PSG have the fourth most valuable team in European football. To date, their squad is worth around £753 million. However, this big spending doesn’t necessarily result in European success. Liverpool’s net spend, for example, is significantly lower than French champions’, but their squad value sits at £952.5 million, and they won the competition in 2018-19. Fundamentally, this is a testament to their well-thought-out recruitment under Klopp.

Concerning the European Super League, Christian Seifert, the Vice Chairman of the Board of the Bundesliga-Stiftung, hinted that such plans didn’t have the sport’s best interests at heart. Instead, he suggested that a breakaway competition is a “desperate search for more money”. However, the alternative proposal may see the number of Champions League matches increase from 125 to 225 by 2024. Although some believe that there’s scope for additional European Games, the Guardian reports that the Premier League will push back against a potential expansion.

Where Does Football Go from Here?

The prospect of a European Super League has thrown the structure of top-level football into a period of unpredictability. Ultimately, clubs’ respective opinions on what should happen predominantly concerns their financial situation and their pursuit of more money. On paper, a Super League would ensure more competitive match-ups, but the Champions League’s unpredictability is what makes it so unique.