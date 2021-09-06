Does Tuchel need to win the Premier League this season to avoid the axe?

When Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea in late January 2021, the team were in freefall and miles away from the Premier League title race.

Under former boss Frank Lampard, Chelsea had won three matches in their last 10 Premier League matches before Tuchel was appointed.

The German coach oversaw an immediate transformation at the club. Tuchel got the best from his players, made Chelsea hard to beat, and he lost just three of his 23 top-flight matches since taking over.

Tuchel’s achievements in the league launched Chelsea into the top four, eventually finishing fourth. But his success did not stop there. He also led the Blues to the FA Cup final and beat masterminded a run of five wins from seven knockout games against multiple European giants to win the Champions League.

After a blistering start to his Chelsea career, Tuchel has set the bar high. With success already achieved at Stamford Bridge, there will be more expectations this season and challenging City for the Premier League title seems to be a priority.

Better Squad and Increasing Expectations

Chelsea have made an impressive start to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign. The West London club have won two and drawn one of their opening three matches, including a 1-1 draw away at Anfield.

Early signs suggest that Chelsea will be up among the title contenders this season. Tuchel has maintained his side’s hard-to-beat attitude and tactical setup whilst adding new additions to his squad.

The Blues’ marquee signing this summer was Belgian international Romelu Lukaku. The 28-year-old has hit the ground running and scored on his debut in a 2-0 win against Arsenal. Bringing in Lukaku shows that Tuchel is targeting domestic success, in addition to a Champions League defence.

Lukaku scored 30 goals for Inter Milan in all competitions last season, and he is a proven goal-scorer in the Premier League, with over 100 top-flight goals to his name. As a result, Chelsea’s transfer targets have changed from up-and-coming youngsters, like Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, to players with more guile and experience.

Lukaku’s arrival gives Tuchel the basis he needs to be successful on multiple fronts. Goalscoring was an issue for the Blues last season, as Wermer top-scored with 12 goals. However, with a world-class striker in attack to compliment Chelsea’s resolute defence, Tuchel has everything he needs to succeed further, especially in the Premier League.

If the German coach does not mount a competitive title challenge after capturing Lukaku and retaining his key players from last season, he could face pressure towards the end of the season.

Can Tuchel Compete with City?

Chelsea last lifted the Premier League trophy in the 2016/17 season. Since then, Man City have won the title in three of the last four years. Only Liverpool managed to break this run by the Red’s victory in 2019/20.

The Blues have drifted from seasonal title contenders to mediocre finishes by their standards in the last four seasons. Since their title success in 2017, Chelsea’s best-placed finish was third in the 2018/19 season, when they finished 17 points behind City and 15 points behind second-placed Liverpool.

City’s dominance in recent seasons has influenced competitors to invest heavily to try and knock the Citizens off the top spot. Chelsea are no different, and their lack of patience with the re-build under Frank Lampard between 2019 and early 2021 showed their impatience in the title race.

Tuchel’s initial success shows he is capable of mounting Chelsea’s best title challenge in recent seasons. Also, Tuchel’s tactical knowledge and experience to engineer three wins in three matches against City last season emphasise how he can challenge City.

However, with expectations now so high, a few bad runs throughout the season could be highlighted further after early success for Tuchel.

Huge Expectations

Although Chelsea have finished in the top four over the past four Premier League campaigns, drifting from title contenders will have damaged the club and owner Roman Abramovich. After the Russian billionaire bought Chelsea in 2003, Chelsea have won five Premier League titles and mostly been competitive towards the top of the table.

But, this will to win every season has led to a revolving door of managers at the club. During the Abramovich era at Stamford Bridge, there have been 15 separate managers in 18 years. As was seen with Frank Lampard last season, there is no sentiment for club legends either and results ultimately determine a manager’s future at the club.

Tuchel has unquestionably made a steady start to his Chelsea career. He now has all the tools he needs to mount a successful title challenge. However, any dropped points to title rivals or poor runs of form in the Premier League this season will pile the pressure on Tuchel as the Blues hierarchy will be determined to become a competitive force in the top-flight this season.