Italy flyer in Arsenal sights as hopes rise long-awaited move is finally on

Arsenal are in the mix with Fiorentina to land a thrilling Italy international who has been persistently linked with an exit from his boyhood club for several years, per a report.

Arsenal could be on the verge of a mass overhaul in their forward ranks. Both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are in the final years of their contracts. Neither appear likely to pen fresh terms at present, meaning either cut-price January sales or free agent exits next summer will be on the cards.

Furthermore, a recent report in the Spanish press suggested Nicolas Pepe’s indifferent spell in north London could end in 2022.

That will leave Mikel Arteta seeking fresh recruits. And according to online outlet SportLens, Italy and Sassuolo winger, Domenico Berardi, could fill the void.

The 27-year-old featured regularly for his country over the summer as Italy were crowned Euro 2020 champions. At club level, the left-footed right winger has metronimcally put out impressive season after impressive season.

Berardi’s goals output has increased in each of the last three seasons, reaching 17 in 30 matches last year. In the current campaign, he is operating at a strike every two games after 10 matches.

Berardi has persistently been linked with a move away from Sassuolo throughout his career. But for one reason or another, he has always remained put with the only club side he has ever played professionally for.

But per SportLens (citing transfer specialist Nicolo Shira), Arsenal are looking to change that.

They claim Arsenal – along with Fiorentina – are plotting a move for the attacker. Providing fresh hope for those that wish to see Berardi prove himself at a bigger club, Shira tweeted Berardi could ‘leave in the next few months’.

That would suggest a January transfer is a distinct possibility. However, details beyond those bare bones are thin on the ground for now.

Arsenal star won’t be a part of Arteta revolution

Meanwhile, an Arsenal midfielder has revealed he wishes to leave the Gunners and permanently join the side where he is currently “comfortable” at on loan.

Somewhat surprisingly, Matteo Guendouzi is producing the performances of his life on loan with Marseille. But despite holding a contract that runs until the summer of 2023 and Arsenal trending in the right direction under Arteta, Guenzoudi’s latest comments suggest he won’t be back in north London.

Via Goal, Guendouzi stated Marseille is the club where he wants to “project himself into the future”. Furthermore, he hinted he has already held talks over a permanent deal with Marseille before joining on loan.

“Today, I am on loan and still bound by my contract at Arsenal,” said Guendouzi. “But I’m totally focused on what to do with Olympique de Marseille. And yes, it’s a club with which I want to project myself into the future and I want to join in the long term.

“These are discussions that I had already had with the club before signing and I feel very comfortable there. And that’s why I want to continue to have fun at Olympique de Marseille.”

The Athletic reported in July that Marseille had an ‘obligation to buy’ Guendouzi as part of their loan deal. That was later revealed to in fact be an option to buy by the Daily Cannon (citing the Evening Standard).

However, the conditions that need to be met for his deal to become permanent are apparently easily ‘achievable’. As such, Guendouzi will likely have already played his last match for Arsenal.

