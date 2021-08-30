Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin forced to withdraw from England squad

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has withdrawn from the England squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

The 24-year-old sustained a thigh strain during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Brighton and will remain at Finch Farm to be assessed by the Toffees’ medical staff while Gareth Southgate’s 24-man Three Lions squad begin their preparations at St George’s Park.

Calvert-Lewin, who scored his third goal of the campaign at Brighton, has 11 England caps and four international goals.

The upcoming triple-header brings with it England’s two toughest-looking matches in Group I.

The Three Lions head to Budapest to take on Hungary on Thursday and face Poland in Warsaw after what is expected to be a Wembley cakewalk against minnows Andorra.

Southgate said he was “always going to pick the bulk of the squad from the summer” given their performances in the Euros and the importance of these matches, meaning there were not many major changes when the group was announced last week.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden missed out through injury, while Southgate said Ben White and Ben Chilwell were effectively ruled out by their disrupted start to the season.

Toffees star close to Juve switch

Meanwhile, Juventus’ stance over signing Arsenal hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been revealed after a transfer with Everton cleared an important hurdle.

Juventus are on the hunt for fresh faces at the spearhead of their attack. The impending exit of Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd has left them with a huge void to fill.

A recent report revealed the Turin club had agreed a very specific deal to cut short Moise Kean’s nightmare stay with Everton on Merseyside.

The Italian forward struggled to adapt to the English game, resulting in his loan spell with PSG last season.

The 21-year-old impressed under the bright lights in Paris, and Juventus duly took note.

A two-year loan deal that could become permanent pending certain conditions was reportedly struck. Sky Sports reported the total cost of the move will be around £17m.

Now, trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a positive update on proceedings. He tweeted Kean’s medical has been ‘completed’.

A deal is officially ‘set to be announced’ soon, with Juventus now swiftly turning their attentions to further signings.

However, despite reported interest in Arsenal striker Aubameyang, Romano claimed he will not be pursued.

