Trump reveals Ronaldo thoughts as POTUS makes WC final plans

Donald Trump has suggested he will attend the World Cup final with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The United States President’s comments came from an official White House transcript of his meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Trump and Rebelo de Sousa discussed Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as plans for the World Cup final in Moscow next month.

Trump replied “yes” when asked if he would be going to the World Cup final with Russian president Putin. The final takes place on 15th July.

The pair also revealed their thoughts on Portugal star Ronaldo.

“But anyway, don’t forget that Portugal has the best player in the world that is called Cristiano Ronaldo,” Rebelo de Sousa said.

Trump replied: “Oh, okay,” and later asked: “And so tell me, how good a player is he? Are you impressed?”

Rebelo de Sousa replied: “I’m very much impressed. He’s the best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo. So in a sense – well, I think, has been a success.”

Trump then suggested that Real Madrid forward Ronaldo could run for presidency in Portugal.

“So will Cristian (sic) ever run for President against you? (Laughter.) He wouldn’t win. You know he won’t,” the US president asked.

Rebelo de Sousa answered Trump’s suggestion with: “President, you know – you know something – I must tell you, Portugal is not just United States.”

Trump revealed his overall view on the World Cup – a tournament which his country will be co-hosting in 2026, after their joint bid with Canada and Mexico beat Morocco’s bid.

“No, I will tell you, we fought very hard to get it here. I think they’re doing a fantastic job with the World Cup right now. It’s in Russia, and I will tell you that it’s exciting. My son loves soccer, and he loves watching the World Cup. And they have really done a fantastic job with the World Cup. It’s exciting even if you’re a non-soccer fan. I’m a soccer fan a little bit, but I don’t have much time.”

Ronaldo’s Portugal face Uruguay in the Round of 16 on Saturday night.