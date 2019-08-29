Manchester United have confirmed that Alexis Sanchez has completed his loan move to Inter Milan, joining until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Chilean – who has not been involved in either of United’s opening three Premier League matches – has been a huge flop at Old Trafford, but will hope to revitalise his career with a temporary stint back in Italy with Inter Milan.

The incredible cost of sending the Chilean out on loan to the Nerazzurri for United has been revealed in a report.

With the player arriving in Italy overnight, Sanchez underwent a medical with the club on earlier today and United confirmed on Thursday evening that the deal had been finalised.

We can confirm that Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on loan until 30 June 2020. We wish @Alexis_Sanchez the best of luck in Italy. pic.twitter.com/DdcRQRoEMk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 29, 2019

Sanchez will link up with former United striker Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Inter in a £73m deal earlier in the summer.

Posting a picture with some of his United teammates on his Instagram account, Sanchez said: “Good luck for the rest of the season @manchesterunited.”

Sanchez flopped badly at United, scoring just three times in 18 appearances from his arrival until the end of the season. The season after fared even worse, with the player failing to command a regular shirt and managing just two goals in 37 appearances, during which time Mourinho was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It even led to claims by Gary Neville that there must be two Alexis Sanchez’s, with the one at United “an imposter”.

However, with the deal now confirmed, Sanchez will hope to rediscover the form that made him one of European football’s most feared stars during his time back in Serie A.

