DONE DEAL: Belgium international completes £12m Wolves move

Wolves have captured Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht on a season-long loan which will turn permanent at the end of the season.

Dendoncker who is valued at around £12million appeared in the Belgium XI that faced England in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Manchester United were linked with the midfielder in January but were faced with a £27 million asking price.

Dendoncker, 23, is a product of the Anderlecht youth system and went on to make 190 senior appearances for the club including appearances in the Champions League and Europa League.

Whilst at Anderlecht, he won the Belgian First Division A in 2016/17 and won the Belgian Super cup twice.

The Belgian midfielder becomes Nuno Espirito Santo’s sixth signing of the transfer window.

Wolves recently broke their record transfer fee for Adama Traore who signed for £18 million on a five-year deal.

Dendoncker is in line to make his debut against Everton on Saturday evening for Wolves’ first game of the season.