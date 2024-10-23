Castello Lukeba has agreed a new contract with RB Leipzig, though two sources including Fabrizio Romano have declared a transfer in 2025 is still on the table, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid all circling.

The left-footed centre-back has been a guaranteed starter in Leipzig ever since his €34m (£29m / $37m) switch from Lyon in the summer of 2023. Lukeba, 21, was contracted until 2028, though Leipzig have seen fit to reward his excellent form with a one-year extension. A pay rise has also been included.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “The agreement between Castello Lukeba and RB Leipzig is already sealed. Done deal. New contract will expire in 2029 and salary rise has been included.” Leipzig later confirmed the new contract has been signed via their official club media.

But while Leipzig have strengthened their bargaining position, it is still entirely possible that Lukeba is on the move next summer.

A January transfer was ruled out by Romano, with Leipzig – currently joint-top of the Bundesliga – unwilling to sell. But per Romano as well as RMC Sport, all bets are off at season’s end.

“His exit in summer 2025 remains a possibility,” added Romano. RMC Sport noted Premier League pair Man Utd and Liverpool ‘have been interested’ in Lukeba for several months. Both clubs would seek a summer move if they do act on their interest.

Real Madrid are also a contender for Lukeba and per the report, would have been willing to act on their interest in January.

However, with Lukeba signing a new deal and Leipzig unwilling to sell mid-season, Real Madrid will now be forced to wait until the summer. As such, a tantalising bidding war with Liverpool and Man Utd could await.

Lukeba valuation revealed

TEAMtalk previously learned Lukeba was valued around the £60m mark. However, that figure may serve as a starting point for negotiations given the strength of the clubs chasing his signature and the fact there’s three suitors, not just one.

Aston Villa have also drawn links with Lukeba, with Football Insider detailing their interest earlier in October.

Villa’s chance may have passed given their intention was reportedly to sneak in ahead of their rival suitors with a January approach. As mentioned, a winter window move is no longer possible.

Real Madrid will pose a significant threat to the English sides chasing Lukeba. Los Blancos have firmed up their plans to sign both a right-back and centre-back in 2025.

Arsenal’s William Saliba is understood to be their dream target, though the Gunners will do all they can to resist a sale and the Frenchman is happy in north London.

Real Madrid’s TAA offer / Man Utd hold Xavi talks

In other news, Caught Offside claim Real Madrid are prepared to pay Trent Alexander-Arnold £288,000-a-week if he signs for the club as a free agent.

Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid’s No 1 target for the right-back position and unless he pens fresh terms at Anfield, can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

Elsewhere, Man Utd have reportedly held two rounds of talks with former Barcelona manager Xavi.

Finally, doubts over whether Ajax will move to re-sign Antony in January are creeping in.

Man Utd have greenlit Antony’s departure and a loan return to Ajax had been floated, though concerns over his ‘mindset’ after enduring a torrid time in England could torpedo that idea.

TIMELINE: Castello Lukeba’s rapid rise

August 2021 – Having joined the club as a 10-year-old and just one month after signing his first professional contract, Lukeba makes his senior debut for Lyon at the age of 18. He plays the full 90 minutes as Peter Bosz’s side draw 1-1 with Brest on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season.

– Having joined the club as a 10-year-old and just one month after signing his first professional contract, Lukeba makes his senior debut for Lyon at the age of 18. He plays the full 90 minutes as Peter Bosz’s side draw 1-1 with Brest on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. November 2021 – Lukeba gets his first taste of European action when he plays in Lyon’s 3-1 victory over Brondby in the group stage of the Europa League. The same month, he is also called up to the France under-21 squad for the first time.

– Lukeba gets his first taste of European action when he plays in Lyon’s 3-1 victory over Brondby in the group stage of the Europa League. The same month, he is also called up to the France under-21 squad for the first time. December 2021 – The young centre-back scores his first senior career goal, heading in from a Rayan Cherki corner during a 1-1 draw with Metz at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

– The young centre-back scores his first senior career goal, heading in from a Rayan Cherki corner during a 1-1 draw with Metz at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. January 2022 – Lukeba’s stellar start to life in the Lyon first team is rewarded with a new, improved contract, tying him to the club until 2025.

– Lukeba’s stellar start to life in the Lyon first team is rewarded with a new, improved contract, tying him to the club until 2025. May 2023 – Although Lyon finish a disappointing seventh in Ligue 1, Lukeba enjoys a standout 2022-23 campaign, making 33 starts in the league and scoring two goals.

– Although Lyon finish a disappointing seventh in Ligue 1, Lukeba enjoys a standout 2022-23 campaign, making 33 starts in the league and scoring two goals. August 2023 – Lukeba’s fine form in France catches the eye of RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga side fork out €34 million (£29m / $37m) to take the promising defender to Germany. He makes his debut for Leipzig in a 3-2 loss to eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen.

– Lukeba’s fine form in France catches the eye of RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga side fork out €34 million (£29m / $37m) to take the promising defender to Germany. He makes his debut for Leipzig in a 3-2 loss to eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen. September 2023 – A first goal for RB Leipzig arrives as Lukeba scores in a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich.

– A first goal for RB Leipzig arrives as Lukeba scores in a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich. November 2023 – Just two months shy of his 21t birthday, Lukeba receives his first senior France call-up, replacing injured Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi for fixtures against the Netherlands and Scotland. He makes his international debut in the latter game, coming off the bench for the final three minutes of a 4-1 win.

– Just two months shy of his 21t birthday, Lukeba receives his first senior France call-up, replacing injured Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi for fixtures against the Netherlands and Scotland. He makes his international debut in the latter game, coming off the bench for the final three minutes of a 4-1 win. August 2024 – Lukeba stars for Thierry Henry’s Olympic team as the host nation take the silver medal at the Paris Games, losing to Spain 5-3 after extra time in the gold medal match.

