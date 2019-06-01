Donnarumma fee tempts Man Utd as Mino Raiola is contacted

Manchester United are reported to have been in touch with Mino Raiola over a deal for his client Gianluigi Donnarumma after learning of AC Milan’s asking price.

The Red Devils are expecting to lose David De Gea this summer, who looks ready to move after failing to extend his contract which now has just 12 months left to run. The Spaniard last month rejected United’s final offer to him, meaning the club will be left with little choice but to sell him off for the best price.

That has left United scrambling the market to try and sign a suitable replacement for a man who was named their Player of the Year in four of the last six seasons and on Wednesday were linked with a surprise move for Mike Maigon; Thursday saw Jasper Cillessen mentioned as a top target, while the club are also reported to have considered Ajax’s Andre Onana.

However, Il Corriere della Sera claims United have actually made Milan star Donnarumma their No 1 target; the Italy international seemingly being told he will be sold off this summer in the wake of the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The Italian paper says Milan value the 20-year-old – who already has 164 senior appearances under his belt – at between €55m – €60m (£48.7m – £53.1m) and the cost is unlikely to deter United, who always expected to spend big to replace De Gea when the day came.

As such, it’s been suggested United have been in touch with Donnarumma’s agent Raiola, to gauge whether the 12-times capped Italy star would be keen to swap Milan for Manchester.

It’s suggested, however, that any deal will have to wait while Milan sort out their managerial team for the new season; sporting director Leonardo resigned earlier this week whilst Gennaro Gattuso has left his role as head coach by mutual consent.

