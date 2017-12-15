Donnarumma speaks out over ‘psychological violence’ at Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma has taken to Instagram to respond to criticism from AC Milan fans who this week unfurled a huge banner at the San Siro telling him: “It’s time to leave.”

The teenage goalkeeper has come under fire after more doubts were raised over his future at the club and reports claimed he felt ‘psychologically pressured’ into signing a new contract with Milan in the summer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Donnarumma penned a new deal a year before his previous terms expired, with the 18-year-old said to have become the third-highest-earning keeper in the world despite his young age.

At the same time, Milan also signed Donnarumma’s brother, Antonio, a 27-year-old former Milan youth keeper who left the San Siro for Genoa in 2012 before making just one Serie A appearance in four years. He was brought in from He spent one season with Asteras in Greece.

With their No.1 keeper and his agent, Mino Raiola, supposedly now trying to wriggle out of the terms they committed to, Milan fans vented their fury during the midweek Coppa Italia win over Verona by unfurling a huge banner which read: “Psychological violence by giving you €6million-a-season & signing your parasite brother? It’s time to leave… our patience with you is over!”

An upset Donnarumma was seen in tears on the pitch and in the dressing room, where he was consoled by Leonardo Bonucci. On Thursday, he responded on Instagram.

“It was a bad evening, one I did not expect.

“I have never said or written that I suffered moral violence when I signed the contract.

“Despite everything, I look forward with my head focused on the next game. Forza Milan!”

Like many of his Milan team-mates, Donnarumma has struggled this season as Milan sit in seventh place in Serie A despite a summer spending spree that led to expectations of a title challenge.