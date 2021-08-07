Solskjaer makes admission over Man Utd man, who has been transformed

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping Donny van de Beek can hit the ground running this season after the Dutch star returned to pre-season training in improved physical shape.

Van de Beek struggled to get to grips with the Premier League last season after his £40m move from Ajax.

The attacking midfielder was tipped to be a big hit at Old Trafford, but he found himself on the sidelines for the majority of the season. In fact he scored just once from 19 Premier League appearances, leaving United fans pondering his acquisition.

But after missing Holland’s Euro 2020 campaign with a groin problem, the 24-year-old has been working hard in the gym. And Solskjaer has hinted that Van de Beek may well become a key player for United this season after 12 months of transition.

Solskjaer said: “He’s put on a bit of muscle, yeah. He’s had last season to learn about English football and he’s used the summer well.

“You never know how players from abroad come in, some players need a year.”

There’s no doubt that Van de Beek has enough talent to establish himself in the top flight. His numbers at Ajax were impressive.

He scored 41 goals and added 34 assists in 175 appearances. And that persuaded United to hand him a five-year contract.

Just one year into that deal and the central midfielder has struggled to assert himself, partly due to the form of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal star has had the No.10 position wrapped up. But Fernandes also claims Van de Beek has been at work this summer.

Fernandes said: “Yes, he works hard at the gym.

“He’s one of the quality players we have and he’s working hard to get stronger.”

Solskjaer is believed to be looking for another central midfield option in the transfer market.

Ruben Neves, Saul Niguez and Eduardo Camavinga are just a few of the names that have been linked with United. But if Van de Beek can impress early on then United may already have the dominant midfield player they are looking for.

Van de Beek ready to fight

There has been reported interest in Van de Beek this summer.

The Manchester Evening News have claimed there have been enquiries for Van de Beek, who was an unused sub in the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

The paper though claim Van de Beek is ready to fight for his place next season and snub interest from Italy, Spain and Germany.

The outlet claim the player is said to be feeling “fit, fresh and ready for the challenge” after missing the Euros.

Van de Beek had been named as a potential departure in a number of exchange deals this summer, while a loan exit has also been mooted.

A number of big clubs would be keen to take him on such terms. Inter and AC Milan have both been tipped to take him to Italy, for example.

Last month, according to The Sun, Real Madrid were showing an interest in taking Van de Beek on loan.