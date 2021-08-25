Donny van de Beek has reportedly been advised by his agents to reject calls to secure a move away this summer – but the midfielder faces a make-or-break season at Manchester United.

Van de Beek struggled to get to grips with the Premier League last season after his £40m move from Ajax. Indeed, he started just 15 matches all season – just four of which came in the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder was tipped to be a big hit at Old Trafford, but instead found himself regularly warming the bench. In fact he scored just once all season, leaving United fans pondering his acquisition.

Behind Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, Van de Beek very much looked the odd man out at Old Trafford.

It’s little wonder then to see the player being strongly linked with a loan move away. The likes of Inter Milan and former club Ajax have all registered an interest in signing Van de Beek.

However, United’s unwillingness to sanction anything more than a loan – presumably as they wait on Pogba’s outcome – appears to have put off his suitors.

Furthermore, it seems Van de Beek’s representatives are also ignoring calls to move the midfielder on. As per The Times, they have received approaches for the player this summer, but have chosen not to pass them on at the player’s request.

23 August Transfer Chatter - Tottenham target Traore, Camavinga readily available and Chelsea back in for French defender Spurs want to reunite Nuno Espirito Santo with Adama Traore and will reportedly bid £40 million, Man Utd, PSG and Real Madrid on red alert as Eduardo Camavinga is made available this transfer window and Chelsea to go back in for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, all in today's transfer chatter.

Indeed, there seems a determination from both Van de Beek and his agent to make his move to United a success.

However, they will need to see progress this season. And should his situation not improve this season, then a divorce between the parties will be on the cards down the line.

That could come next summer should he not get more game-time. Alternatively – and with the 2022 World Cup in mind – a decision could be forced in January.

Solskjaer hails Van de Beek work ethic

Part of the accusations labelled at Van de Beek are that he isn’t physically capable of playing in England.

Taking the advice on board, the player – who missed Euro 2020 with injury – has spent his summer bulking up.

And Solskjaer has hinted that Van de Beek may well become a key player for United this season after 12 months of transition.

Solskjaer said: “He’s put on a bit of muscle, yeah. He’s had last season to learn about English football and he’s used the summer well.

“You never know how players from abroad come in, some players need a year.”

There’s no doubt that Van de Beek has enough talent to establish himself in the top flight.

Indeed, his numbers at Ajax were impressive, scoring 41 goals and adding 34 assists in 175 appearances.

It was that kind of form that persuaded United to hand him a five-year contract. Both parties will now hope the best is yet to come at Old Trafford…

READ MORE: Solskjaer readies late huge play in transfer window with major Man Utd arrival