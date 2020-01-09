Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek has provided a telling update on his immediate future amid widespread reports that he had become a firm target for Man Utd.

The need for the Old Trafford club to strengthen was emphasised once more following their EFL Cup semi-final first leg defeat to bitter rivals Man City on Tuesday, with Kevin De Bruyne putting the boot in regarding the ease in which the Red Devils were overcome.

One man who had been touted as a possible remedy to Man Utd’s midfield ailments was Dutch midfield star Donny van de Beek.

With the future of Paul Pogba far from certain and a move for Leicester City’s James Maddison seemingly off the table, the prospect of acquiring 22-year-old Van de Beek came into focus.

A recent article revealed that hopes were high of a move after the Amsterdam club were reportedly looking to raise funds after their early Champions League elimination.

However, the player himself has dismissed the prospect of leaving his boyhood club as a mid-season transfer.

Speaking to Voetbal International (via the Sun) , the £50million-rated man said: “I don’t want to leave during the winter break.

“I play here all season, I finish at Ajax this year. That gives me clarity and tranquillity. I will see what happens next.

There were signs that the Dutch superstar would consider a switch in a future window, however, raising hope that the Red Devils could go back in down the line.

“Maybe someday in my career it will happen that I switch clubs during the winter break, but now I don’t like it,” said Van de Beek.

