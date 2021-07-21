Donny van de Beek stance could leave Man Utd short of bargaining chips

Donny van de Beek wants to fight for his future at Manchester United and is understood to be “ready for the challenge” at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international had a tough start to life in England last season. Van de Beek made just four Premier League starts from 19 appearances and has already been mentioned as a target for clubs in Europe.

The 24-year-old was a £35m signing from Ajax last summer, but he has found life tough in England.

Van de Beek withdrew form the national squad for Euro 2020 in June due to a mystery injury. The midfielder though is now “fit”, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The paper also claim Van de Beek is ready to fight for his place next season and snub interest from Italy, Spain and Germany.

The outlet claim the player is said to be feeling “fit, fresh and ready for the challenge” after missing the Euros.

Per the source Van de Beek has been resting a niggling groin problem and has been at Carrington this week.

Van de Beek and Anthony Martial have been training together under the eye of United’s medical team with a view joining up with the squad on Monday.

There have reportedly been enquiries for Van de Beek, who was an unused sub in the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

He failed to nail down a regular place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and played in a variety of positions.

Switch to 4-3-3?

Solskjaer used him in a deep midfield role, attacking midfield position and wide on the left, but the player struggled to impress.

Van de Beek has been named as a potential departure in a number of exchange deals this summer, while a loan exit has also been mooted.

A number of big clubs would be keen to take him on such terms. Inter and AC Milan have both been tipped to take him to Italy, for example.

Over the weekend, according to The Sun, Real Madrid were showing an interest in taking Van de Beek on loan.

Van de Beek’s preference is though to stay with United and if Solskjaer switches to a 4-3-3 formation the Dutchman, who scored on his debut, may have a better chance of getting more game time.

That may leave United snookered if they have designs of using Van de Beek in any potential exchange deals this summer.