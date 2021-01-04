Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has been told to ‘pack his bags straightaway’ if he does not take part in the Manchester derby this week.

The Holland international arrived at Old Trafford from Dutch giants Ajax in a £35million deal over the summer.

However, he has had a frustrating time, starting just two Premier League games for the Red Devils so far.

And the press in his homeland have taken a pretty strong stance on the midfielder’s current woes.

A report in De Telegraaf (via Sport Witness) has advised Van de Beek to ‘pack his bags straightaway’ if he doesn’t feature for United in the Carabao Cup semi-final against City on Wednesday night.

There are growing fears that the Netherlands star will be off the pace by the time the Euros come around.

And if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not give him game time soon he should look to leave in January.

Solskjaer has previously defended his use of Van de Beek, claiming the 23-year-old needs time to adapt to English football.

The United boss said: “When players come into a new league, a new team, it’s always going to be a time of [transition]. When Donny has played, he’s played really well.

“I think it says a lot about our depth of quality in the squad that we don’t have to use him every single game because we have other players as well.”

A fine run of form has seen United rise to second in the table. However, Van de Beek will be hoping a change of competition on Wednesday night will give him a chance to shine.

Sancho had made his mind up

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted that Jadon Sancho had “subconsciously prepared” for a recent move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils spent the best part of the last transfer window chasing a deal for the winger. But while he agreed personal terms, Dortmund’s £108million valuation proved too high for United.

Indeed, Old Trafford chiefs felt reluctant to splash out such a sum during the coronavirus pandemic.

As such, they opted to sign younger talents Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri, as well as experienced striker Edinson Cavani.

Speaking to Kicker, though, Watzke has said that Sancho may have been banking on a big-money transfer.

“Jadon might have been subconsciously prepared for a change. I think he had at least thought so much about it that he lost his ease, but I have found him trying very hard for weeks,” the chief said (via Sport Witness).

“The magic, as [Dortmund head coach] Edin Terzic put it, is not back yet, but he has not forgotten anything.” Read more…