Don’t ask me if Arsenal should replace Wenger – Ancelotti

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti refused to get drawn into discussing Arsene Wenger’s future after being asked if he thought Arsenal should look for a new manager.

The former Chelsea manager oversaw Bayern’s 10-2 aggregate win over the Gunners to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League – the result being the heaviest loss an English side had suffered in UEFA’s premier competition.

But speaking to the press after the game, Ancelotti insisted that he solely wants to focus on his own side.

When asked what needs to change at Arsenal, Ancelotti said: “No, I know what we are to change at my club but don’t ask me this.

“I am not the right person to answer to this question. He (Wenger) has more reason to answer.”

When pressed again if he expected to cross swords with Wenger in the Champions League again in the future, he added: “I am not the owner of Arsenal. I said yesterday, Wenger has more experience than me, he knows better than me.

“He has to manage the pressure, this is normal.

“We won but I feel pressure for the next game so this is the pressure of our life.”

With Wenger facing one of the most challenging seasons on and off the field during his 21-year reign, the Frenchman refused to blame his players for their recent form but would not clarify the board’s stance on his own position.

“I don’t know,” Wenger answered when asked if he will manage Arsenal in the Champions League again.

“You always write for headlines, I am here to speak about football not my future. I think tonight there was no uncertainty in our game. I felt that we played very well and it was more the decisions of the referee who killed the game.