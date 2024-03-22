‘I don’t want that job’ – Former Leeds boss Marsch to swerve USMNT but advises what he ‘wants to see’

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has stated he doesn’t “want” the USMNT manager role, but has detailed what he “wants to see” from the players in the side.

Marsch’s time in management has been mixed. With Red Bull Salzburg, the American boss twice won the Austrian Bundesliga, in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

After a sojourn with their sister club RB Leipzig, Marsch left mid-way through the 2021/22 season to manage Leeds.

He just managed to keep the Whites in the Premier League, with the Elland Road outfit the last side to avoid relegation, doing so by just three points.

The following season, he was dismissed with Leeds staring down the barrel of relegation.

They did not manage to avoid the drop after he was dismissed, but they’ve bounced back in a strong manner – they top the Championship table at the moment.

Marsch, despite having been linked with jobs such as Southampton and Bournemouth since he was pushed out at Elland Road, is yet to land on his feet, with no management job yet post Leeds.

He has, however, continued to be linked with the USMNT role – it’s suggested he’d be a ‘natural fit’ – and was recently asked about his potential interest in taking it if Gregg Berhalter is let go.

Marsch does not want USMNT job

His answer when posed the question on CBS was that he has no interest in taking the United States job, but he does want to show his support for his country.

“No, I don’t want that job,” Marsch stated.

“And by the way, our job when I do this, I do it because I want to continue to be part of the game, and support what’s going on with U.S. Soccer, as a fan of U.S. Soccer and of MLS and everything else.

“So, when I do this I try to give insight as to the way that I see things. I don’t think I’m always right but I have opinions based on my experiences, the players I know, and what I’ve seen watching.”

Marsch details what he wants from USA

Some of those views are ones which he feels can help the USMNT progress in the future.

“We sit from an analytical chair, but from a fan chair. So to see Christian Pulisic playing so well, to see Tyler Adams come back. Watching the interview with Gio Reyna after the match and seeing how happy he was, and the smile on his face,” Marsch said.

“This is what I want to see from the players – their personality, that they are enjoying their football, that they are enjoying what they are doing with the national team. I think that will lead them into being more successful.”

USMNT won their last game in dramatic fashion – they were 1-0 down after 96 minutes, but equalised in stoppage time before a Haji Wright brace in extra time sealed the win and sent them to the final of the CONCACAF Nations League.

They’ve won it twice already, and could be on for a three-peat.

