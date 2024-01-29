Door reopens for Tottenham, Chelsea as surprise twist sees £25m deal for explosive forward hit ‘complication’

Brentford’s deal to sign teenage Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge is stalling, leaving the door open for Tottenham and Chelsea to pursue their own moves for the player.

Spurs were originally the frontrunners for the 18-year-old attacking talent, having been in talks over a move for Nusa for much of the winter window.

However, their deal was seemingly hijacked by Brentford on Sunday after it was reported that the Bees had agreed a £25m (€30m) deal in principle with the Belgian club to sign the player.

As with the proposed Tottenham switch, Nusa was then to be loaned back to the Belgian club for the rest of the season.

However, Sky Sports now reports that there are ‘complications’ with the transfer and that the door is potentially re-opening to other clubs.

Tottenham remain big fans of Nusa’s potential, while TEAMtalk have been told that Chelsea are also very keen on striking a deal for the youngster.

Nusa has scored four goals and added three assists in 28 games for Club Brugge this season, making a total of 64 appearances for the club since joining from Norwegian side Stabaek in the summer of 2021.

Brentford are hoping to make the youngster their fourth signing of the January window.

Thomas Frank’s men have already brought in Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham, goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson from Elfsborg and midfielder Yunus Emre Konak from Sivasspor.

There is no mention of what the complications are, but is still thought Nusa still favours a switch to Brentford over their more high-profile London rivals.

The gifted attacker feels he has a much better chance of playing regularly for the Bees, if he does indeed put pen to paper this month.

Tottenham, Chelsea ready to strike again

However, the latest development could play into the hands of Ange Postecoglou and Mauricio Pochettino as they have one eye on the future at their respective clubs.

Moving to Tottenham would certainly present difficulties in getting on the pitch, given the number of wide players Postecoglou already has at his disposal.

That number could also be added to at the end of the current campaign, if Timo Werner impresses enough to turn his loan move into a permanent one.

As for Chelsea, Pochettino is trying to build a young squad sprinkled with some seasoned talent in a bid to get the club back competing for titles again.

However, the Blues continue to have concerns over PSR and are in a situation where they need to sell some of their homegrown talent to be able to add to their squad.

That, in turn, could leave Tottenham as the firm favourites to land Nusa again, if the issues with Brentford cannot be ironed out.

READ MORE: Tottenham ready late blockbuster raid for dream Postecoglou target as expected sale of unwanted star falters