Dani Olmo and Samu Omorodion are two players who could be on the move this summer

Manchester United have seemingly been given the opportunity to sign one of the top stars of Euro 2024 after two other English clubs backed away from deals, while Chelsea have decided against making a move for an Atletico Madrid attacker.

RATCLIFFE HANDED BIG MAN UTD TRANSFER CHANCE

Manchester United have received a positive update in their pursuit of impressive RB Leipzig and Spain midfielder Dani Olmo.

The playmaker has been one of the standout players for his country during their qualification for the final of Euro 2024 where they will face England in Berlin on Sunday.

Olmo has scored three goals in La Roja’s knockout rounds. including the winner against France in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

His efforts in Germany, coming off the back of an impressive campaign at Leipzig, have seen the likes of United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all show interest in his signature.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that City have ruled out a move for the Spaniard while Chelsea are not considering making an offer for the 26-year-old – news that was backed up by Fabrizio Romano on Thursday.

In terms of English interest, that has seemingly cleared the way for United to make a move to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils face competition from Barcelona and Bayern, who want to sign the player this summer.

Catalan giants Barca have indulged in talks with the German side over signing Olmo this summer but their priority remains trying to strike a deal for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams instead.

Olmo a potential statement Man Utd signing

That gives the Red Devils the chance to move for Olmo and make him a part of their new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford, despite reports of PSG’s Xavi Simon’s coming in as potential replacement for Saudi Arabia-linked skipper Bruno Fernandes instead.

Olmo has hinted at a possible departure from the Red Bull Arena after three-and-a-half years in quest of a new challenge overseas.

He prefers to play as a No. 10 but can also operate on both wings and would be a tremendous addition to United’s squad if he was to sign.

After moving from Dinamo Zagreb to RB Leipzig in 2020, Olmo has made 148 appearances for the Bundesliga team and scored 29 goals.

However, if United are to make their move they will have to do it quickly as Olmo has a £50.5m release clause which expires on July 15 this year.

YORO STILL IN LIMBO OVER NEXT MOVE

Lille defender Leny Yoro has not yet decided on his future, as strong links to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid continue. (Florian Plettenberg)

Joao Cancelo is ‘practically certain’ to return to Barcelona this summer, with Manchester City keen to move him on permanently and have offered the defender for around for €25m. (Sport)

West Ham have joined Juventus in the race for highly-rated Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. (Sport)

Manchester United are lining up a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Xavi Simons, which could make it three Netherlands international signings for the club this summer. (Various)

Galatasaray are monitoring free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who remains a top target for both Liverpool and Manchester United. (Rudy Galetti)

AC Milan are looking to strike a deal for FC Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic with Malick Thiaw potentially departing. (Calciomercato)

ASTON VILLA MAKE SWAP PROPOSAL

Aston Villa have offered money plus Alex Moreno in exchange for the 18-year-old Turkish talent Semih Kılıçsoy. (Various)

AC Milan are still in the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga is set to travel to Seville on Friday to complete a move to Sevilla on a season-long loan deal. (Various)

Hansi Flick is willing to give midfielder Oriol Romeu a second shot when it looked as if the former Chelsea man would be out the door this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Leicester City are strongly interested in Matias Soule but the offer they promised Juventus is still not good enough for the Bianconeri. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar has already agreed on terms to join Al Ittihad from AS Roma. Negotiations are underway between the two clubs. (Fabrizio Romano)

CHELSEA DROP STRIKER INTEREST

Chelsea are no longer interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion and have switched to other targets, namely Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Lille Jonathan Davi, instead. (Marca)

Arsenal have submitted a first proposal to Ajax for 18-year-old goalkeeper Tommy Setford. Negotiations are ongoing for the player whose current deal expires in the summer of 2025. (Fabrizio Romano)

Atalanta have made a €15m offer to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley. The Denmark international impressed last season scoring 19 goals and setting up 18 more in 49 appearances. (Sky Italia)

Fiorentina are close to landing a new defender, with Boca Juniors starlet Nicolas Valentini set to undergo a medical in Argentina on Saturday. (Football Italia)