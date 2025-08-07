Russell Martin approves Rangers pursuit of ‘football beast’ but major hurdle emerges – sources

Rangers are still keen on a summer deal for Dor Turgeman, sources have told TEAMtalk, but Gers manager Russell Martin has a major obstacle to overcome, as a former Celtic player advises the Maccabi Tel Aviv striker to move to Ibrox.

Turgeman is one of the best strikers in the Israeli Premier League and was on fire last season. The 21-year-old scored 16 goals and gave three assists in 32 league matches, as Tel Aviv won the league title. In total, the Israel international striker found the back of the net 20 times and registered six assists in 44 matches in the 2024/25 campaign.

TEAMtalk understands that Turgeman has emerged as one of Rangers’ top targets for the striker position, with sources indicating that Ibrox officials view him as a dynamic talent capable of injecting fresh energy into Russell Martin’s squad.

Although Rangers view the youngster as a key addition to bolster their attacking line, any potential deal is far from straightforward, as Rangers will have to sell players before committing to new signings.

Central to the delay is the club’s desire to offload either Cyriel Dessers or Hamza Igamane. Both forwards remain on the books at Rangers, and their departures are seen as essential to free up funds and squad space.

Dessers, who joined from Cremonese in the summer of 2023, has shown flashes of form but inconsistent output, while 22-year-old Morocco international forward Igamane is extremely exciting and could be sold for a huge profit.

Until one of them moves on, Rangers’ pursuit of Turgeman is likely to be on hold, despite the player’s impressive credentials.

Scouts from Rangers have been monitoring Turgeman closely for several months, attending his performances for Maccabi in the Europa League and his international outings for Israel against Estonia and Norway back in March.

Turgeman’s blend of pace, finishing, and work rate has evidently caught the eye, earning a resounding endorsement from former manager Philippe Clement and green-lighted by new boss Martin, signalling strong internal support for the move.

Negotiations between Rangers and Maccabi have stalled, with no agreement in sight despite initial talks over Turgeman, who was described as a “football beast” by his club’s manager, Zarko Lazetic, in Sport1 in June.

Turgeman’s rising stock has attracted suitors from across the pond, including Major League Soccer clubs New England Revolution and Portland Timbers, both of them keen on luring the striker to North America.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that The Revs have submitted a bid to Maccabi for Turgeman.

European interest is equally robust, with multiple clubs circling, drawn to his goals in the Israeli league last season and his potential for growth.

As the transfer window heats up, Turgeman’s future hangs in the balance. For Rangers, securing his signature could be a statement of intent, but they will need to navigate sales and rival bids swiftly.

Fans at Ibrox will be watching closely, hoping their club can outmanoeuvre the chasing pack and land the coveted talent before the deadline.

IN-DEPTH 📌When does the summer 2025 transfer window close? All the key dates…

Why Dor Turgeman should move to Rangers

Eyal Berkovic played for Rangers’ bitter rivals Celtic, but the former Israel international attacking midfielder believes that his compatriot, Turgeman, should make the move to Ibrox.

The 53-year-old, who also played for West Ham United, Manchester City and Maccabi Tel Aviv, has noted that playing for Rangers would open the door for Turgeman to a potential move to a club in the Premier League.

Rangers Review quoted Berkovic as saying about Turgeman in June: “Rangers and Celtic are both big clubs who play in the Champions League often… but also in a very boring league.

“But the big difference between going to Scotland and say somewhere like FC Copenhagen is that Rangers and Celtic are on British TV every week.

“So if you are a star for them, you are watched by English Premier League clubs every week. That’s the difference between Scottish and Danish football.

“The problem would be to adapt. I can give you examples of dozens of our players who moved to Europe, America and Japan… and disappeared.

“It’s not easy for an Israeli player to play in zero degrees for six or seven months. It’s not easy to live there.”

Latest Rangers news: AS Monaco raid, Feyenoord eye Gers star

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Rangers are in talks to raid Ligue 1 club AS Monaco for their left-back.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Feyenoord have taken a shine to a rising Rangers star as a potential replacement for Igor Paixao, who recently joined Marseille despite interest from Leeds United.

RANGERS QUIZ: Two clubs before