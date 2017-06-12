Dorian Dervite extends Bolton Stay
Bolton defender Dorian Dervite has agreed a new one-year contract.
The Frenchman helped Wanderers to promotion back to the Championship last season, but his previous deal was due to expire this summer.
He told the club website: “I’m really pleased to have the deal sorted. Since joining the club three years ago I have enjoyed my time here, and last season it was fantastic to be a part of a promotion-winning team.
“I liked working with the manager too, and I am pleased that my contract has been sorted early on in the summer so that I can focus on my pre-season preparations.
“I look forward to playing Championship football once again and hopefully making more happy memories with Bolton Wanderers.”
✍? #BWFC are delighted to confirm that Dorian Dervite has agreed a new one-year deal with an option ⏩ https://t.co/zQOiXzYJ2Y pic.twitter.com/71RWXKNFQf
— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) June 9, 2017
Dervite joined Bolton from Charlton in 2014 and has made 83 appearances, including 14 last season.
Manager Phil Parkinson said: “Dorian was a bit of a forgotten man last year but came in and made an excellent contribution towards the end of the campaign.
“I am pleased that he has agreed to return to the club.”