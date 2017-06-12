Dorian Dervite extends Bolton Stay

BOLTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Dorian Dervite of Bolton Wanderers holds off Matt Palmer of Burton Albion during the Capital One Cup first round match between Bolton Wanderers and Burton Albion at Macron Stadium on August 11, 2015 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Bolton defender Dorian Dervite has agreed a new one-year contract.

The Frenchman helped Wanderers to promotion back to the Championship last season, but his previous deal was due to expire this summer.

He told the club website: “I’m really pleased to have the deal sorted. Since joining the club three years ago I have enjoyed my time here, and last season it was fantastic to be a part of a promotion-winning team.

“I liked working with the manager too, and I am pleased that my contract has been sorted early on in the summer so that I can focus on my pre-season preparations.

“I look forward to playing Championship football once again and hopefully making more happy memories with Bolton Wanderers.”

✍? #BWFC are delighted to confirm that Dorian Dervite has agreed a new one-year deal with an option ⏩ https://t.co/zQOiXzYJ2Y pic.twitter.com/71RWXKNFQf — Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) June 9, 2017

Dervite joined Bolton from Charlton in 2014 and has made 83 appearances, including 14 last season.

Manager Phil Parkinson said: “Dorian was a bit of a forgotten man last year but came in and made an excellent contribution towards the end of the campaign.

“I am pleased that he has agreed to return to the club.”