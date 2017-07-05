Dorrans to Rangers done as midfielder agrees three-year deal

Rangers are expected to announce the signing of midfielder Graham Dorrans from Norwich in the next 24 hours after the midfielder agreed terms on a three-year deal.

The former West Brom star will complete a move north of the border after Rangers, who were dumped out of Europe on Tuesday evening, agreed to pay Norwich £1.1million.

Dorrans, a boyhood supporter of Rangers, looks likely the second midfield departure of the week at Carrow Road, with fellow midfielder Jonny Howson due to sign for Middlesbrough.

While Dorrans prepares to check in at Ibrox, Barrie McKay’s departure was close to being finalised as he travelled south for a medical at Nottingham Forest.

The English Championship club, now managed by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton, will pay around £500,000 for the 22-year-old winger who had just one year remaining on his contract at Ibrox and rejected the offer of a new deal.