Liverpool and Manchester City have been told they both have a good chance of landing Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, though his price tag is skyrocketing.

According to German journalist Christian Falk, the left winger is ‘dreaming’ of returning to England one day and starring for either Liverpool or Pep Guardiola’s side, having left the Man City academy for Dortmund in September 2020. But any January move for Bynoe-Gittens will come at a premium, as Dortmund do not want to lose him mid-season.

“Dortmund won’t sell him in the winter, but if a Premier League club is willing to pay €100million (£83.2m / $108.5m), they will open negotiations and let Gittens go if he wishes to. Otherwise, they’ll wait and keep educating him with the goal of increasing his asking price,” Falk told CaughtOffside.

“He’s currently contracted until 2028 without a release clause. I don’t know if he’s worth €100m right at this moment, but otherwise, he has to play another season at Dortmund next year and prove that he is!”

Falk continued: “If you previously played in England, you always want to go back and prove you’re good enough to play in the Premier League and just made a step in between. Jude Bellingham would have also returned to England had Real Madrid not been in the picture.

“If you go to Dortmund, you always know this isn’t the final step in your career. That’s why players like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland joined BVB.

“Gittens would be dreaming of going to a club like Liverpool and Manchester City – but he’s not cheap!”

Bynoe-Gittens price rising

Earlier this week, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur – another one of Bynoe-Gittens’ potential suitors – were told that the 20-year-old rising star could be available for between £40-50m (up to €60.1m / $65.2m).

However, as Falk points out, that price will continue to rise if the youngster builds on his great start to the campaign.

Bynoe-Gittens has already managed four goals and two assists in nine appearances for Dortmund and is on course to beat his 10 goal contributions (two goals and eight assists) from last season.

There are clear similarities between the England U21 international and Sancho, who previously occupied the left wing position at Dortmund. Sancho also spent time in the City academy before honing his craft with Dortmund.

Due to this, there might be concerns among Liverpool and City supporters that Bynoe-Gittens will struggle to adapt to the Premier League, after how Sancho performed at Manchester United.

However, there is good reason to suggest that Sancho underperformed because he joined Man Utd, rather than failing to get back up to speed with English football.

Man Utd have been a graveyard for talented young players in recent years, and Sancho looks far more comfortable now that he has left for Chelsea.

Bynoe-Gittens will likely learn from Sancho’s career path and will be hoping to make an immediate impact at the huge Prem club he joins after Dortmund.

Liverpool latest: Alisson stance, Alexander-Arnold update

Meanwhile, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is looking to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future, despite the capture of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool have agreed to sign Mamardashvili from Valencia next summer, leading to speculation about whether Alisson will leave for Saudi Arabia.

But the Brazilian is reportedly eager to remain with Liverpool and fight Mamardashvili for his No 1 spot. Alisson is 32 and is aiming to continue starring for Liverpool ‘well into his twilight years’.

While Alisson has already been tied down until June 2027, Liverpool have yet to agree fresh terms with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back is giving his priority to boyhood club Liverpool, though the race for his services is heating up. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have joined Real Madrid in keeping tabs on him, reports claim.

Madrid remain at the front of the queue, should Alexander-Arnold push to take part in a new challenge. It emerged on Thursday that Los Blancos have initiated contact with the playmaker’s brother and agent and have asked to be kept informed when Liverpool submit their opening contract offer.