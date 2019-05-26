Dortmund CEO makes revelation over future of Jadon Sancho

The CEO of Borussia Dortmund has confirmed that Jadon Sancho will stay with the club next season – but admitted that the England winger’s long-term future may lie elsewhere.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League after impressing in Germany, with the teenager contributing 14 goals and 19 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions this season.

Manchester United were rumoured to be interested, but are not prepared to meet the €100m asking price for the 19-year-old. Instead, it looks like Sancho will be staying put in Germany for the time being – although there is a big chance he could move on in the future.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Bild: “It can be assumed that Jadon will not play more than 10 years at BVB.

“But we have clear agreements about the present.

“Jadon is not on the market and plays next season guaranteed at Borussia Dortmund.”

