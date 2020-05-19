Dortmund chief admits transfer plans have been wrecked amid Sancho talk

Borussia Dortmund managing director Carston Cramer has admitted that the enforced shutdown of football across the continent has thrown his side’s transfer plans off course.

Football across Europe ground to a halt in March due to the global pandemic and only last weekend did the sport begin to recover, when the top two flights of German football resumed.

As well as the uncertainty about if – and when – seasons can be completed, uncertainty has grown about how the transfer market will be impacted, with clubs expected to scale back spending to cover the cost of the shutdown.

As such, uncertainty has also grown over whether the likes of Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho – whose value stands at over £80million and who is highly-rated by Manchester United – will be able to move across Europe.

Speaking on a virtual Q&A during Leaders Week (via the Evening Standard) – Cramer admitted that his side are now unsure about their transfer policy, adding that the transfer market will likely change.

“Normally in May our squad for next season is [planned],” he said. “[This year] everyone has to be as flexible as possible. I’m very sure business on loan will become a higher relevance than before.

“It will take a longer time to plan your squad. I’m very sure that not on July 1 or even August 1 your team is done.

“The expectations of high fees will go down as well.”

While most clubs are expected to scale back expenditure, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested last month that his side – one of the richest in the world – could look to “exploit” the market.

Indeed, a report has claimed that the Red Devils have not changed their own plans for the upcoming window and have allocated fees to swoop for Sancho.

Elsewhere, reports have also claimed that Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland is wanted by Real Madrid, who have struggled to successfully replace Cristiano Ronaldo since his departure.

In other news, former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has told the Red Devils that they should sign Tottenham winger Son Heung-min.

