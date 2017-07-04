Dortmund discuss Man Utd, Man City links to ‘extraordinary’ talent

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has issued a hands-off warning to potential suitors keen on France winger Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele enjoyed a spectacular debut season at Signal Iduna Park after his €15million move from Ligue 1 side Rennes, scoring 21 goals and registering a further 21 assists in 49 games across all competitions.

His form has seen the France star mentioned as a possible target for some of Europe’s big hitters, with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain all linked with the 20-year-old in recent weeks.

Dortmund have agreed to let striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club this summer, but the club are taking a hardline approach with Dembele with Zorc insisting the tricky playmaker will remain at the Bundesliga side this season.

“No way. [He will not leave],” Zorc told Die Welt. “What we’ve seen [from him] was extraordinary, both in his value for the team and his development.

“You always get the feeling he can do something special, make the difference. He can decide games by himself, even those games he’s not really involved in.”