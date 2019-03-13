Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has flatly rejected claims that Jadon Sancho will be sold to Manchester United, by suggesting they “could not afford” to sign the winger.

Reports on Wednesday morning claimed United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was ready to cancel plans to spend big on a new central defender this summer in order to finance the capture of England winger Sancho, whom it was claimed would be sold by Dortmund for a £100m fee.

It was reported United saw Sancho as the long-term solution to their wide attacking issues in a season that has seen Romelu Lukaku often played out of position under Solskjaer and Alexis Sanchez struggle for form under the both the Norwegian and predecessor Jose Mourinho. Reports on Wednesday claimed Sanchez was now in talks about a summer exit at Old Trafford after proving a massive disappointment.

However, Zorc has moved quickly to deny the reports that United could replace Sanchez with former Man City talent Sancho and insists the Bundesliga leaders have no interest in cashing in on the teenager, who has enjoyed a stellar season in Germany.

“I’m a far cry from putting a price tag on Jadon,” Zorc said when asked about if his side would accept a £100m approach from United. “But I’m saying that even the biggest clubs in the world can hardly afford his transfer at the moment.

“Jadon will play for Borussia Dortmund next season. We are definitely planning with him.

“I’m also aware that the efforts – especially of the English clubs – to sign him will be stronger and stronger if he continues to play like that.

“He will certainly not play in Dortmund until the end of his career. That is also part of the truth. But for the summer, I’m pretty sure the players we want to keep will stay with us.”

Former United winger Andrei Kanchelskis claimed recentlly that Sancho would be the perfect fit for his former club.

“He’s young and English which is the perfect mould for United,” Kanchelskis told Bwin. “It’s crazy to think that a player who was let go for so cheap can suddenly come back to the Premier League for £90million, but I guess United did something similar with Pogba from Juventus.

“Sancho has really shown what he is capable of at Dortmund and it’s been great to see a teenager go abroad and become a first team regular for a potential title winning team.

“It makes you wonder how Man City didn’t see the talent or weren’t willing to give him the chance.

“Manchester United would love to have the chance of taking a City player and making him a great at Old Trafford.”