Borussia Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc, has admitted Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham has made a “conscious decision” on his future and is “very clear” on what his next step will be.

Aged just 18, Bellingham is already one of European football’s most sought-after talents. But for the budding partnership formed between Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, Bellingham would likely already be a regular starter for England.

Greater opportunities will no doubt come in a Three Lions shirt in the future. But for now, Dortmund are more than happy to see the English midfielder taking giant strides forward in Germany.

Indeed, Bellingham is quickly developing a reputation for being a midfielder that can turn his hand to any aspect of the game. He has added tangible attacking returns to his repertoire this year, notching three goals and six assists across all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, several of England’s leading lights have been linked, with Liverpool coming under the microscope in recent weeks.

Bellingham would be the perfect long-term successor to Georginio Wijnaldum. However, German newspaper Bild indicated the bidding would start at a lofty £102m.

Dortmund were believed to have no desire or be under no pressure to sell. In fact, they were reported to be seeking to add Jude’s brother, Jobe, to their ranks to aid their chances of convincing Jude to stay put.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has relayed quotes from Dortmund chief Michael Zorc. Speaking to Bild, the director’s update made for grim reading for those wishing to see Bellingham at Anfield anytime soon.

“Bellingham made a conscious decision in favour of Borussia and the concept that we presented to him,” said Zorc.

“His development in Dortmund is far from over. His head is very clear”

Wijnaldum admits PSG lack what Liverpool mastered

Meanwhile, PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that the team’s identity is one difference he has noticed since leaving Liverpool.

The 30-year-old departed Anfield in the summer following the expiry of his contract. As a result, he formed part of a headline-making free transfer spree for PSG.

Speaking at a press conference, Wijnaldum opened up on the differences he has noticed since moving to France. In doing so, he hinted PSG lack the togetherness and familiarity between their stars that Klopp helped foster at Anfield.

“In Liverpool we knew each other well, we formed the same team for five years,” the Netherlands international said (via the Daily Mirror).

“We had our identity, it was different. The style of play too. Here, I think the coach prefers when we rotate, when we do not keep the same position.

“In Liverpool we were together for five years and here it’s a new team, I have to get used to my teammates, this is our first season together.”

