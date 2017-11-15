Dortmund clarify Pulisic situation amid Liverpool, Bayern interest

Borussia Dortmund have once again moved to address rumours that Christian Pulisic could exit the club in the near future.

The reported Liverpool and Bayern Munich target has amassed two league goals and an assist this season, but will miss out on the 2018 World Cup as USA failed to qualify.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus reportedly sees him as an ideal replacement for ageing wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, and new director Hasan Salimahidzic has already said that he will consider his former team-mate’s opinion.

However, BVB director Michael Zorc has Reviersport: “Those experts are being paid to talk a lot.

“Sometimes they talk sense, sometimes less so. I don’t care much about that. I prefer to stick to the facts. And thus I see Christian with us in the long-term.”

He added: “We plan ahead with Christian Pulisic. And when I say ahead, I mean beyond this summer. He has a long-term contract and feels at home in Dortmund.”

Pulisic signed a new deal at the New Year, and admitted at the time he ‘couldn’t go to Bayern’.

“Usually, you can’t say something like that, but no.”