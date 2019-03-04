Dortmund coach fires Champions League warning to Tottenham

Lucien Favre says Borussia Dortmund will have to achieve the impossible if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Tottenham head to Signal Iduna Park in control of the tie following their 3-0 first-leg win at Wembley.

Dortmund head coach Favre said: “We have already played many games in this stadium where we have written history and we are in a position to achieve the impossible.”

Favre has also told England winger Jadon Sancho to continue working hard if he wants to reach the top.

“He has a lot to learn, he has a lot of potential,” Favre said.

“He has talent, but there is no talent without hard work. Talent is 10 per cent, hard work is 90 per cent.”