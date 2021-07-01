Borussia Dortmund have officially confirmed they have reached an agreement for Jadon Sancho to join Manchester United – with the fee officially struck for £73million.

The 22-year-old is poised to undergo a medical at Old Trafford after Dortmund accepted a £73million bid from the Premier League giants. The switch comes as United have finally ended a two-year race to land the player, who is currently with England preparing for a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine in Rome.

The winger, who has hardly featured in the tournament so far, has made a huge name for himself in Germany. He originally moved to the Bundesliga in 2017 after failing to make the breakthrough at Manchester City.

In a statement on their official website, Dortmund said: “Jadon Sancho is close to (a) move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United. This is today’s agreement of both clubs and the player in principle.

“Upon realisation of this transfer Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of €85m.

“The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed. Moreover, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations. This is an acoordination procedure with the player’s previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA transfer matching system.”

Although not confirmed, Sancho’s former club Manchester City will net an £11.2m windfall as part of the sale. That’s after they negotiated a 15% sell-on clause as part of the move that brought him to Dortmund in 2017.

Sancho has made 137 appearances in all competitions for the German outfit, scoring 50 goals.

Speculation had been rife last summer that he would be headed to Old Trafford, but no transfer materialised at that point.

This deal would see Sancho, who has scored three times in 20 senior international appearances, become the second most expensive Englishman behind Harry Maguire. He signed for United two years ago from Leicester for £80m.

Anthony Martial looks set to leave Manchester United Anthony Martial is reportedly set to leave Manchester United to make way for the incoming Jadon Sancho, as Tottenham Hotspur are linked with a loan move for the Frenchman.

Dortmund’s statement added: “With the realisation of this transfer business, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures for the 2021-2022 financial year in the amount of approximately €56m (£48m).”

Sancho is set to boost the United attack after a 2020-21 season in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men finished second in the Premier League – 12 points behind champions City.

They were also beaten on penalties in the Europa League final by Villarreal, having exited the Champions League at the group stage.

Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga and won the German Cup. They were eliminated by City in the Champions League quarter-finals last term.

It’s understood the player will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford, until the summer of 2026.

Rio Ferdinand message for Jadon Sancho

Rio Ferdinand has been quick to pass on some advice to Sancho.

He too made a big-money move to United after a major tournament, so is well qualified to pass on advice.

Ferdinand told the FIVE YouTube channel: “I don’t need to tell him this because he loves his football. But work hard and make sure everything you do is about being a success at Manchester United. Just be the best you can be.

“Don’t let nothing sidetrack you. Be yourself, entertain and the end product is what you’re about. Bring that to the table.

“The energy and the focus should be solely on football. Just immerse yourself in everything about the club, man.

“This boy, just look at his stats, they don’t lie. In terms of goal involvements he was the second most over three seasons – that’s a fact.

“He’s got to convert that to the Premier League which is difficult, we’ve seen that. But listen, I believe in Jadon Sancho man.

“Since he was a kid, he’s had hot press, hot expectations. He had the bravery to leave Man City and go abroad. Personality, character.”

‘Sancho brings outstanding qualities’

Asked what Sancho will bring to Solskjaer’s side, Ferdinand admits he’s impressed.

“On the right and the left, we haven’t got a winger who goes outside and can cross. That’s what you need.

“He can play on the right or the left, he plays with both feet. On that right-wing, as well as Mason [Greenwood] has done and I’m a massive fan of his, this is Manchester United, who are always associated with wingers.

“At any of our most successful times, there’s been wide players who can cross the ball. For a full-back, it’s terrible news!”

