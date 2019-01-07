Dortmund eye major Liverpool target and £65m Chelsea flop after Pulisic loss

Borussia Dortmund are now reportedly frontrunners to land Timo Werner, who has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old as scored 11 goals in 17 games for the Bundesliga outfit so far this season but his long-term future remains uncertain.

The German international is said to be holding off on a new contract at Leipzig, which is due to expire in 2020, amid reports of interest from abroad. Jurgen Klopp’s men are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on Werner, who moved to RB Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, with Bayern Munich also known admirers of the youngster.

However, German outlet SportBild are now claiming that Dortmund are “determined” to land Werner in order to fill the void left by Christian Pulisic’s departure.

The Bundesliga side recently confirmed that the USA international has completed a move to Stamford Bridge for a fee of £58m, but will be loaned back until the end of the season.

Werner has been repeatedly linked with an exit from RB Leipzig, with the Anfield club joined by Manchester United and Bayern Munich in their interest, reports claim.

In addition to the Leipzig hitman, Dortmund are reportedly interested in £65m Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata.

Italian transfer pundit Tancredi Palmeri claimed on Twitter on Monday that BVB have had a bid rejected for the former Juventus man, but the amount was not disclosed.