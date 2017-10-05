Dortmund favourite will consider moves to ‘four or five clubs’

Marco Reus has put a number of suitors on red alert after admitting he would consider moves to “four or five international clubs” at the end of his Borussia Dortmund contract.

The Germany player is one of the Bundesliga’s most coveted players and has been regular linked with moves to the Premier League with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all rumoured to have tried to tempt the playmaker over the last couple of years.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2019 and Reus admits playing abroad is something that would certainly interest him.

“There are four or five international clubs who interest me,” he told GQ. “On May 31, 2019, I will turn 30. That would be my last big contract and a final opportunity to try something different.

“I have to be honest and fair and say I don’t know where I’ll end up. At the moment, I’m very happy in Dortmund and not thinking about what happens after 2019.

“But of course, the time will come and then I will sit down and calmly make a decision.”

Reus, who is currently on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury in the DFB Pokal final in May, also discussed his perennial struggles with injury.

“The tears came again two or three days later when I went through it again in my mind,” he said of his most recent setback.

“To be alone, working your way back is the most demanding part. I was really fed up after three weeks. It’s a brutal mental test because you always have to work on your own.

“As top players, we earn a lot of money, but sometimes we pay a hefty price with our health. I would give away all the money to be healthy again, to be able to do my job. To do what I love: to play football.”

Reus has scored 89 goals in 189 games for Dortmund since joining the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012.