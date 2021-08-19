Dortmund agree Haaland amendment to hand Liverpool, Man Utd big lift

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a contract alteration with Erling Haaland and agent Mino Raiola that could boost the chances of the Norwegian being Premier League-bound, per a report.

Haaland, 21, is already one of world football’s most prized assets. Since moving to Dortmund in 2020, the rangy hitman has operated at exactly one goal per game. He has begun the current season with a bang, notching five goals and three assists from his first three outings.

As such, it came as no surprise to see Haaland linked with Europe’s elite clubs over the summer. However, after already losing Jadon Sancho to Man Utd, Dortmund were doubly determined to retain their clinical striker.

Indeed, a reported price tag of £150m was placed on his head. That was enough to deter every suitor, with the most interested party – Chelsea – opting to re-sign Romelu Lukaku instead.

Nevertheless, it has been widely acknowledged that Haaland retains a release clause within his contract that will make a move next summer far more viable.

Per the Mirror, the buyout sum is reportedly set at €75million (£63.9m). At that price, the list of top clubs chasing the Norwegian in 10 months’ time is expected to be a long one.

However, citing German outlet Sport 1, it’s revealed Dortmund may yet receive a higher fee. That’s because the club have reportedly negotiated a €15million (£12.7m) increase to his release fee.

The amendment will be triggered pending Dortmund’s performance over the current season. Details beyond that broad statement are thin on the ground.

Agent Raiola and Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, were presented with the proposal in April and seemingly agreed.

With Haaland potentially now set to cost an extra £12.7m, the advantage may now lay with the Premier League suitors.

Real Madrid are known to hold an interest. Though like bitter rivals Barcelona, they are struggling financially. A £76.6m outlay may be difficult to muster even next year, with a free agent acquisition of Kylian Mbappe potentially more viable.

A move to German powerhouse Bayern could appeal. Though they appear unwilling to sanction any move while they still have Robert Lewandowski still going strong. Indeed, that was a stance they made perfectly clear when questioned about Haaland earlier this month.

That would leave the door ajar for the English sides who have shown this summer they are capable of absorbing the financial hits brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic better than their European counterparts.

A recent report indicated Man Utd and Liverpool would be the likeliest suitors. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in particular were tipped to seal a deal.

Dortmund stay still a possibility?

Haaland is ancitipated to leave Dortmund at the conclusion of the current season. However, manager Marco Rose insisted his lethal striker could still remain in the black and yellow.

“He still has a long-term contract with us,” Rose told Sport Bild. “Just because the public is constantly talking about him leaving BVB next summer, that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case.

“In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future.

“In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us – and, who knows, possibly it’ll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here.”

