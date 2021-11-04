Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move for Birmingham City youngster Jobe Bellingham, and hope it will convince brother Jude to stay.

According to Sport Bild’s Sven Westerschulze, Dortmund consider him “a talent with potential”, and also hope it will convince his older brother Jude to stay at the club.

Bild initially reported the story last week, but now Westerschulze has taken to social media to clarify the position of the Black and Yellows.

Jude also joined the German side from Birmingham last summer for an undisclosed fee believed to be £25 million.

He has since become one of the club’s most rated young players. As a result, the England international has found himself linked with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

He has followed a similar path to winger Jadon Sancho, who signed from Manchester City.

He was able to take his game to another level at Dortmund, and became a very-much sought after player. Earlier this year, Sancho was able to get a big money move to Manchester United.

Jobe making waves at Birmingham

Jobe is also a product of the Birmingham academy, but is yet to make his first team debut. He an unused substitute in their EFL Cup ties against Colchester United and Fulham earlier this year.

He has impressed for Birmingham’s academy this season. The 16-year-old striker has scored two goals in six games so far in the Under-18s Premier League.

Speaking about Bellingham in a Twitter post, Westerschulze said: “They consider him a talent with potential. Nice side effect: If family Bellingham were reunited in one place it would give Jude more home and increase the chances of his staying.”

