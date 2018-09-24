Dortmund playmaker urged to team up with Klopp again at Liverpool

Former Borussia Dortmund star Kevin Grosskreutz says Mario Gotze should consider a move abroad in January, with Liverpool a strong option.

Gotze, who was considered to be the next big star in German football after scoring the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, has struggled since rejoining Dortmund from Bayern Munich in 2016.

The 26-year-old has made just two first-team appearances for the club this season and was left out of the squad to face Hoffenheim on Saturday after a lacklustre display against Club Brugge in the Europa League.

Grosskreutz says Gotze should look for a move away from the Westfalenstadion in the new year and could rebuild his career under the guidance of his former manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

“I’m very sorry for Mario Gotze at the moment, because stuff is written about him – and only him – every day,” Grosskreutz told Sky in Germany.

“In Brugge, for example, the whole team didn’t play well.

“Maybe it would be good for him to go abroad in the winter to find a bit more peace and bring his career back on track. Klopp knows him quite well, he would be a good fit for Liverpool.”

