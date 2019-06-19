Dortmund reach agreement with Bayern over return for former star

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have come to an agreement over the re-signing of Mats Hummels just three years after moving in the opposite direction.

Hummels joined Bayern in 2016 on a free transfer after a successful eight years at Dortmund.

Having come through the ranks at Bayern, Hummels moved to Dortmund, initially on loan but then for a fee of €4m as he looked for more first team football. At Dortmund he won the Bundesliga twice as well as the DFB-Pokal.

After 309 appearances for BVB, he re-signed for Bayern upon the end of his contract. He followed Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski in making the move from Dortmund to Bayern. Gotze has also since returned back to Dortmund.

His time at Bayern has been even more successful, winning the League in all of his three seasons at the club. He picked up the DFB-Pokal again last season as well.

The German international, who has 70 caps in addition to a World Cup winners medal, found himself out of the team more often last season as youngster Niklas Sule took his place in the Bayern starting line-up.

He will now return to Dortmund again for a fee of €38m as the club look to build on their second placed finish from last season. Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz have all already been brought in this summer by manager Lucien Favre.