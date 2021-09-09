Borussia Dortmund have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sell prolific Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid target Erling Haaland next summer.

The big-name trio, which also includes PSG, have been chasing the Norwegian goal-machine since his days at RB Salzburg. But since moving to Germany in 2019, Haaland has become one of the world’s top strikers – notching 63 goals in 64 games at Signal Iduna Park.

However, with Dortmund playing second fiddle to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and struggling to make a major impact in Europe, it appears that Haaland’s exit was only a matter of time.

United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been linked with the forward over the past year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains on the lookout for a new striker, with Edinson Cavani set to move next summer. Anfield chief Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, wants to freshen up his attack with a dynamic goalscoring No.9.

However, it looks like the Premier League duo are set for a major disappointment.

According to Diario Madridista, Dortmund respected the advances of Madrid when they were notified Haaland was not for sale over this summer. They backed off immediately and because of that Dortmund have them at the front of their list to sign the player.

Furthermore, the report states that Real have Haaland’s word that he will sign. It also looks like the Norway star will be playing alongside Kylian Mbappe in Madrid. The Frenchman is poised to sign on a free from PSG in 2022.

It would represent arguably the most exciting young attack in world football. The duo would be joined by the highly-rated Vinicius Junior in an explosive front three.

But for United and Liverpool, it would leave them having to explore other targets come next summer.

Liverpool, Tottenham target gets audition

Meanwhile, a game at the weekend could have a decisive impact on the chances of one player ending up at one of his many Premier League admirers, according to reports.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa were said to be neck and neck for the signing of Mikkel Damsgaard last month. Then, it emerged that Liverpool and Leeds United were genuine contenders as the deadline approached. Ultimately, the Denmark international stayed with Sampdoria.

But the 21-year-old will remain on the radar of big clubs if he continues his current rate of progress. However, his next destination may not be in England, but still in Italy.

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Damsgaard will be the centre of attention when Sampdoria play Inter Milan on Sunday upon the return from the international break.

Inter favourites for Damsgaard

Several players have switched between the two clubs in recent years, such as current Inter defender Milan Skriniar. The Serie A champions have an interest in making Damsgaard the next.

There has reportedly been “contact” between the two clubs for Damsgaard, who “immediately convinced” Inter when he arrived in Italian football last year.

The Nerazzurri are therefore keen to beat their Premier League competition for the Dane’s signature. But there is hope for his English suitors yet.

Inter may be restricted by the price tag Sampdoria have placed upon Damsgaard. Under contract until 2024, the Blucerchiati do not want to let him go for less than €35m.

It is a situation on which Inter will have to reflect. They may have to be patient to see how Damsgaard, who they feel is still “raw”, develops over the next few months before deciding whether it is worth paying that when they have been a club dealing with financial difficulties recently.

