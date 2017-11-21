Dortmund react to talk they could lose second key man to Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund have expressed their regret after chief scout Sven Mislintat decided to move to Arsenal – but they insist sporting director Michael Zorc will not be following him to north London.

The Gunners have confirmed Mislintat, who has been credited with spotting the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Shinji Kagawa and Christian Pulisic, will start work with them next month.

“We would like to keep him (Mislintat) of course,” Dortmund’s director of communications Sascha Fligge said.

“He has been doing great scouting for the last 10 years with Michel Zorc. He helped improve scouting for the club and made it more professional. We have an extremely good relationship with him still.

“Of course, because of what he achieved, we decided this morning we will release him and let him go.”

Asked whether Zorc, who has been linked with a director of football role at Arsenal, would stay at Dortmund, Fligge continued: “There were rumours in England but this was just a rumour. He will definitely stay with us.”

