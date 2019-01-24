Dortmund ready to break transfer record for Crystal Palace star

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly prepared to smash their transfer record to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha has scored three goals and provided two assists in 20 Premier League matches so far this campaign, with the former Manchester United man so far failing to replicate the same form as last term.

However, that has not stopped Dortmund from expressing an interest in Zaha, according to a report in The Guardian.

Christian Pulisic will leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer after agreeing a £58million switch to Palace’s London rivals Chelsea.

Zaha is being viewed a direct replacement for Pulisic for the USA international, with the report adding that Dortmund have already been in touch with the Ivory Coast star’s representatives.

Palace are likely to demand a fee in excess of £50million for Zaha, with the 26-year-old understood to be open to the possibility of heading to the Bundesliga.

Dortmund’s current record transfer is the €30million they paid for Andre Schurrle when they bought the World Cup winner from Wolfsburg back in 2016.

Zaha only signed a new £130,000-a-week deal to keep him at Selhurst Park until 2023 in the summer, but is tempted by the opportunity to play Champions League football.

