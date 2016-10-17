Borussia Dortmund rule out return move for Mkhitaryan

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has said the Bundesliga will not be bringing Man United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to Germany.

The Armenian has made just one Premier League start since joining the Red Devils in the summer, but his initial progress has been hindered by injury sustained while on international duty.

Borussia Dortmund have returned for Nuri Sahin, Shinji Kagawa and Mario Gotze in the past, but Watzke revealed there are no plans to do the same for Mkhitaryan.

When asked if there was any chance of the 27-year-old coming back, Watzke simply told Kicker: “No.”

Watzke then warned players of the sacrifice they make when they choose to leave a club where you are already settled.

He added: “Any intelligent player should consider in advance what kind of environment they are moving to. When you are playing in surroundings where things are working for you, like in Dortmund, then it is quite strange to give that away again once things have finally started to work out for you after a long time settling in.”