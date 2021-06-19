Manchester United have seen their latest transfer approach for Jadon Sancho rejected – and there comes with it a fierce double warning from Borussia Dortmund over the prospective deal.

United have been linked with Sancho for the last six transfer windows. However, never has the deal been closer than it is now. As per reports on Tuesday, Sancho is confident a move will go through, having shared his belief with England teammates. As such, it’s stated that Sancho has told friends in the squad he fully expects to start the 2021/22 campaign at Old Trafford.

In addition, Sancho is pushing his agent Emeka Obasi to secure a move to United as soon as possible.

On that front, it’s claimed an agreement has been reached on a deal worth just over £200,000 a week over five years.

Seemingly, all that was left to sort was a transfer fee with Dortmund.

Now, according to a report in Germany, United’s opening gambit for Sancho has fallen well short. While undisclosed, Dortmund are claimed to have rejected the approach out of hand.

Furthermore, Dortmund have informed United they will not budge on their £82million asking price tag for the player.

That’s the claim from Ruhr Nachrichten, via BVB Buzz, which describes Dortmund’s valuation of €95m (£82m) plus bonuses as “non negotiable”.

To that end, United will have to pay it or walk away over Sancho. It was a similar scenario last summer as Dortmund refused to lower their then £106m fee for the winger.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Dortmund have set United a deadline of mid-July to finalise the deal. Again, failure to do so will see the winger taken off the market, it’s reported.

In addition, Dortmund are eyeing his potential replacement in PSV attacking midfielder Noni Madueke.

Sancho is currently with the England squad, having been an unused substitute against Scotland on Friday.

Addressing the speculation last week, Sancho was keeping cool over transfer claims.

“I’m cool about it,” Sancho told talkSPORT. “There’s always going to be speculation, especially when you do well.

“It’s just how you handle that on the pitch. You’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing, if you keep on doing that then I’m sure that won’t be a problem.

“The main thing is my football and that’s what I’m focusing on at the moment.”

Should United meet Dortmund’s demands, Sancho will become their second costliest signing of all time.

Sir Alex Ferguson backs Sancho signing

United legend Sir Alex Ferguson is also very much excited by the prospect of Sancho signing for United.

And it seems the club’s most successful manager of all time is also fully behind United’s bid to bring Sancho to Old Trafford.

Addressing to SportBild what he likes about the winger, Ferguson was quick to highlight the star’s best traits.

“I think a lot of Jadon Sancho, with his one-on-one duels, as an assister and scorer, he is extremely dangerous.

“He has so much potential, he helps the team. That’s why he’ll be valuable to England over the course of the tournament,” Ferguson said.

