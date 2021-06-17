Dortmund in shock move for Arsenal man as perfect Bellingham cover

Borussia Dortmund are reported to have ‘initiated contact’ with Arsenal over the shock signing of unwanted midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Guendouzi, 22, fell out with with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and was loaned to Hertha Berlin in October. The Frenchman spent the whole season in the Bundesliga and made 24 appearances, scoring twice. He is due back at the club this summer and has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

But with no way back under Arteta, the Gunners are actively looking to sell the Frenchman, once branded a ‘rebel’.

And with a bargain €12m asking price on his head, Guendouzi has been mentioned as a target for Marseille.

The player is reported to have held talks with the Ligue 1 side and reached an agreement on personal terms.

However, they are yet to make a concrete approach to Arsenal, with the delay allowing in other suitors.

Now, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Borussia Dortmund have made their move for Guendouzi.

They claim Marco Rose’s have spoken with the Gunners over a move and to see if there’s room for negotiation on the fee.

They are set to looking for cover and competition for teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England man has made himself a firm favourite at the Westfalenstadion. However, Rose is wary of placing too heavy a workload on the teenager’s shoulders – hence the need for another in the engine room.

Arsenal are unlikely to stand in Dortmund’s way if an acceptable fee is tabled. And a move to Dortmund is one that would certainly appeal to the player too.

Guendouzi has ‘volcanic personality’

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has previously urged Guendouzi to show more respect.

“I think things happened too quickly for Guendouzi at a time where he wasn’t strong enough mentally,” he said in April.

“Guendouzi has a volcanic personality. He was called up to the French national team after a good run in the Arsenal team, but I didn’t see him have a very good game in that spell.

“He did OK in games, but as soon as he went to the national team, he changed on the pitch.

“He’s had arguments with referees, opponents, sometimes his own teammates, and I think this is something he has to control. If you want to reach the highest level and stay there, you have to control your emotions.

“He needs to realise this and adapt very quickly because I think he still has qualities and can bring something to Arsenal.

“When you can’t control your emotions, it’s very hard for your teammates to work with you. It’s hard for your fans to back you and it’s hard to keep out of the press limelight.

“But most importantly it’s hard for your manager to pick you. I remember he had a fight with Mikel Arteta. After that we didn’t see him again in an Arsenal shirt.

“You need to keep it in mind that at the end of the day you are just a player. Until you are the best player in the world, which you are not, you shut your mouth and keep working hard and respecting others.”

