Dortmund star responds to €80m Man Utd, Barca, Real Madrid links

Ousmane Dembele has emphatically denied talk he could be tempted away from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The €80million-rated France forward has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer after a brilliant first season in the Bundesliga.

But discussing reports that he could be tempted away from the Signal Iduna by either of Barca, Real or United, Dembele told Bild: “To be honest, this speculation doesn’t interest me at all.

“I’m happy to be here in Dortmund. ”

Dembele was asked about his aims for the 2017/18 season, to which he continued: “I want to win the Champions League. I want to become World Champion with France, obviously, but I want to win other titles with BVB.”

Dembele joined Dortmund in a bargain €15million deal from Rennes last summer and scored 10 goals in 49 outings for the club last season.