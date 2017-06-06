Dortmund talent responds to fresh Liverpool transfer links

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic has once again ruled out a move to Liverpool after reports in Germany said he was back on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

The 18-year-old American has long been linked with a move to Anfield with Jurgen Klopp a confirmed admirer of a player branded as potentially his country’s most important football star in history.

And Pulisic, who made 42 appearances for Dortmund this season, scoring five times, has again been linked with the Reds following Thomas Tuchel’s departure as manager last week.

But Pulisic says he not looking for a move to the Premier League any time soon, and has praised departing his manager for his impact on the 18-year-old’s career.

“It was the biggest league I followed as a kid and watched. The league has a lot of players, and teams, I liked in the Premier League,” he told American outlet NBC Sports.

“Right now, it is not something I am looking to get into immediately or anything like that. I am happy at Dortmund and I am excited for the rest of my career.

“I was very thankful for everything he [Tuchel] did for me, giving me the chance at such a young age and getting a start to my professional soccer career.

“It is something I will always remember him for and I am very thankful for that. It is tough when it happens in professional sports but now he is gone I think the team will be just fine with whoever we end up getting.”