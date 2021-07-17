Abramovich sidelined as Dortmund tell Chelsea of serious Haaland gamble

Borussia Dortmund are ready to pass up on a £100million-plus windfall by keeping Chelsea target Erling Haaland this summer, a report claims.

The 20-year-old has become one of the most coveted strikers in world football with his recent rise. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, though, only the Blues have shown serious willingness to sign him this summer. While many clubs do not want to splash out a nine-figure sum, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich supposedly does.

The Russian has cleared £150million for Chelsea to use on the transfer, reports claim. He also believes that Dortmund would not refuse such an offer.

In fact, if the bid came to fruition, it would form part of Abramovich’s ‘personal mission’ to sign Haaland.

According to The Times, though, Dortmund are ready to turn down the enormous offer it came in.

They want to keep Haaland for at least another season. In doing so, though, they face losing him for only £64million, as per a release clause which activates in his contract next summer.

Dortmund have developed some of the world’s most exciting talent in recent seasons, earning tidy profit along the way.

Most recently, Jadon Sancho has passed a medical for a £73million move to Manchester United.

His England team-mate, 18-year-old Jude Bellingham, remains in the infancy of his career, despite his stunning rise so far.

Haaland is the third key man from last season and, despite Dortmund still getting £64million next summer, they would be losing out on over double that.

Still, he has proven a fantastic addition, having struck 57 goals in 59 games for the Bundesliga club.

The Norwegian has himself insisted that he could disappoint interested clubs this summer by honouring his contract.

Chelsea fear transfer for trio

While Abramovich remains happy to fund Chelsea, selling talent in the club’s squad remains a key source of income.

In the first team, Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley are among those who could be sold this summer.

However, a report has claimed that the Blues fear three prized academy stars could jump ship.