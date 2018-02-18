Dortmund to demand £40m for Man City defensive midfield target

Manchester City are likely to have to cough up £40million if they want to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl this summer.

Pep Guardiola is on the hunt for a new midfield enforcer and Weigl is believed to be on his radar.

Indeed, a report in the Sunday Mirror claims that City have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old’s last few matches.

Like our dedicated Man City Facebook page for all the latest news on your timeline

Despite his young age, Weigl has already chalked up more than 130 senior appearances – having begun his career at 1860 Munich before joining Dortmund in 2015.

His form since has seen him win five senior caps for Germany and he is expected to be named in Joachim Low’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Guardiola is said to be a big fan of Weigl’s playing style, although the player will not come cheap as Dortmund hold out for around £40m for one of their prized assets.