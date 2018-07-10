Dortmund to use sale of West Ham target to fund move for Palace star

Borussia Dortmund will use the cash from any deal to sell Andriy Yarmolenko to West Ham to fund a move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, according to reports.

Sky Sports claimed earlier in the week that West Ham have launched a £17.5million move for Yarmolenko with new boss Manuel Pellegrini keen on the Ukrainian.

Manuel Lanzini has been ruled out for over a year with a cruciate ligament injury and Pellegrini sees him as a perfect replacement.

The report claims that only a medical and work permit stand in the way of a move after the two clubs agreed on the fee.

And, according to The Sun, Dortmund will use that money towards a bid for Zaha after Crystal Palace slapped a £70million price tag on their star.

Zaha reportedly turned down a new £125,000-a-week contract at Selhurst Park last week with speculation over his future at the club growing.

Tottenham and Everton are also thought to be interested in Zaha with the Ivory Coast international keen to prove himself at a big club following his unsuccessful spell at Manchester United.