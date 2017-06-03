Dortmund want £30m Celtic striker to replace Aubameyang – report

Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are targeting moves for £30million-rated Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to reports.

The France striker has proved a huge success in the Scottish Premiership and scored 32 goals in 46 appearances for the Bhoys in all competitions.

Having joined the club from Fulham last summer, Brendan Rodgers’ side can expect to cash in to the tune of £30million should the striker be prised from the club this summer.

And although Celtic have made noises about keeping Dembele at Parkhead, they’d struggle to reject a huge approach for the 20-year-old.

The Daily Record claims both Chelsea and Dortmund are preparing bids for the striker – but hint that a move to the Bundesliga looks more likely given BVB’s imminent sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, most likely to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dortmund are likely to cash in to the tune of £62m from any sale of the Gabon ace and the club’s director of football Michael Zorc has Dembele firmly on his radar.

The paper claims Dortmund’s incoming new boss Lucien Favre – who is set to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel – has already given the green light to the move, having tried to bring Dembele to Nice last summer.

Chelsea’s interest in Dembele dates back to the January transfer window when they were first linked with the striker, and their efforts to sign him could be rekindled if Michy Batshuayi is allowed to move on. Both West Ham and Newcastle are among the Belgian’s suitors.