Manchester United are reportedly ready to meet Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Jadon Sancho after the Bundesliga giants’ tough stance over the winger seemingly had the desired effect.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of England winger Sancho is promising to be the biggest transfer story for the second year running. Man Utd spent much of last summer seeking to bring the outstanding wideman on board. But in the end, Dortmund’s nine-figure valuation proved a bridge too far.

Not to be deterred, Man Utd have reignited their interest in the 21-year-old. And by all accounts, they had been making progress.

Personal terms between Man Utd and Sancho are believed to have been long since agreed. The sticking point remains the transfer fee Dortmund are demanding.

An opening offer of around £60m was reportedly rejected earlier this month, though that was never likely to be their final attempt.

On Saturday night, news broke of an improved being being lodged totalling more than £75m. That figure still falls short of Dortmund’s reported valuation, but initial optimism was rife after Sky Sports indicated there was a “willingness from all parties” to make a deal.

However, Dortmund are seemingly in no mood to let the deal drag on all summer. To that end, they had reportedly told United to meet their asking price or walk away from the deal.

Furthermore, Dortmund have seemingly launched an attack on Man Utd’s willingness to reach an agreement. That’s after it was claimed ‘Man Utd don’t know how good Sancho really is’.

As per widespread reports, the Bundesliga giants have set United a £81.5m asking price for Sancho. They also want a large portion of that fee paid up front, rather than in instalments.

However, the Daily Express reports that director of football John Murtough is now ready to bow to their demands. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prioritising his signing, Murtough knows he needs to land his target. And with Dortmund refusing to lower their demands, United will be left with little choice but to dance to Dortmund’s rhythm.

Southgate explains lack of Sancho action

Sancho, meanwhile, will be hoping to finally taste some Euro 2020 action on Tuesday. England face clash the Czech Republic in their final Group D encounter.

Rio Ferdinand has noted that Sancho finished the season with the second most goal involvements of any England attacker for his club, but has yet to take to the pitch.

As the pressure grows, Southgate has revealed why he has yet to give Sancho a taste of the action.

“We’ve got some explosive options and a lot of them are young players and experiencing a big tournament for the first time,” Southgate said (via Goal).

“So as a coaching staff we are realistic about our expectations of them as individuals.

“Jadon is in that mix. He’s trained well the last few days and of course we have got those options and those decisions to make.”

